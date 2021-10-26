Formidable Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,614,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,980,000 after acquiring an additional 583,747 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,347,000 after acquiring an additional 168,303 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,527,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,062,000 after acquiring an additional 737,922 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.48. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

