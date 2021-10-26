Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes $758,000 Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 55.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

NYSE WPM opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.85 and a 52 week high of $50.62. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

