Formidable Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,403,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,403,582,000 after buying an additional 753,189 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,372,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,064,758,000 after buying an additional 543,417 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,309,000 after buying an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,177,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,777,000 after purchasing an additional 325,597 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Prologis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,972,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,072,449,000 after purchasing an additional 54,367 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD opened at $145.10 on Tuesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $145.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.20. The firm has a market cap of $107.27 billion, a PE ratio of 69.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

