Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

FTAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, Director Martin Tuchman bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $2,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 51.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,931,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,637 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.8% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,786,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,717,000 after purchasing an additional 380,037 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 59.1% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,613,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,696,000 after purchasing an additional 970,863 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 12.2% in the second quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,843,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,836,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 9.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,139,000 after purchasing an additional 111,530 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FTAI opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.98 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.52. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $96.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.55 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 42.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is -153.49%.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

