Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.34.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$6.28 on Friday. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$4.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a PE ratio of 13.09.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$148.09 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

