Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.63-$5.73 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.630-$5.730 EPS.

FBHS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.07.

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,787. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $114.00.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 887,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 135,439 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $88,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

