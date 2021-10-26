Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd.

Franklin Electric has raised its dividend by 46.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Franklin Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Franklin Electric to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.7%.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

NASDAQ FELE opened at $87.40 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.09. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $89.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total value of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,006.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $274,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Franklin Electric stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,548 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of Franklin Electric worth $27,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.