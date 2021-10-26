Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 1,320 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cannae by 120.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 43,914 shares in the last quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lionstone Capital Management LLC now owns 400,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,595,000 after buying an additional 86,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,510,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,227,000 after buying an additional 42,965 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,157,000 after buying an additional 783,856 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth $2,238,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cannae alerts:

NYSE CNNE opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.38. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 0.64. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $46.57.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.93. Cannae had a net margin of 88.62% and a return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.