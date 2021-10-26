Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $209,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,386,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter valued at $532,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $60.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.24 and its 200 day moving average is $46.23.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

