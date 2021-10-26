Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 392.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,656,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 27.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 106,493 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,044 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY opened at $445.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $304.18 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $440.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.25.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

