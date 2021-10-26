Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.17 Million Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,619,135 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,133,717,000 after buying an additional 530,696 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 4.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,301,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,063,165,000 after buying an additional 437,149 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 10.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,117,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,205,168,000 after buying an additional 862,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NovoCure by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,780 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,446,218,000 after purchasing an additional 94,820 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in NovoCure by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 554,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,904 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.43.

Shares of NVCR opened at $119.29 on Tuesday. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $108.31 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.60 and its 200 day moving average is $167.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,385.32 and a beta of 1.10.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.50 million. On average, analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other NovoCure news, insider Ely Benaim sold 651 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.96, for a total transaction of $103,482.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $3,752,386.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,462,051. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

