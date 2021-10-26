Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 124,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 34.7% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after buying an additional 2,053,900 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the second quarter valued at approximately $616,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.4% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 103,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,004,000 after buying an additional 410,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 15.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 28,158 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ET. Raymond James upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $228,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 2,218,870 shares of company stock worth $20,493,175 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 2.50. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $4.98 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

