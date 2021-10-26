Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,513 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 47,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 23,768 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 297,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,432,000 after acquiring an additional 47,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,280,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,569,000 after acquiring an additional 140,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $60.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $80.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average is $68.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.