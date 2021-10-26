Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 179.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 13,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 894.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after purchasing an additional 203,843 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 1st quarter valued at $946,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

PHG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Koninklijke Philips from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. ING Group raised Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.