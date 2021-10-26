Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FUPBY shares. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at $12.45 on Tuesday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.48.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

