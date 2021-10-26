Function X (FX) Market Cap Reaches $553.37 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002156 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $553.37 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,910.76 or 1.00148800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00061211 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004620 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00047275 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001119 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $412.05 or 0.00655945 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001616 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

