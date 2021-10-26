Function X (FX) Market Cap Reaches $553.37 Million

Posted by on Oct 26th, 2021

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 26th. One Function X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.35 or 0.00002156 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. Function X has a total market cap of $553.37 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

  • Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,910.76 or 1.00148800 BTC.
  • Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00061211 BTC.
  • Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004620 BTC.
  • Venus (XVS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00047275 BTC.
  • Tranchess (CHESS) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00005605 BTC.
  • Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001119 BTC.
  • Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $412.05 or 0.00655945 BTC.
  • mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001616 BTC.
  • StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004227 BTC.
  • Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.