Fuse Network (FUSE) Market Cap Achieves $5.37 Million

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. Over the last week, Fuse Network has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $5.37 million and approximately $645,934.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fuse Network coin can now be bought for $0.0975 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.90 or 0.00070080 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00077218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00103293 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,747.00 or 1.00177975 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,178.90 or 0.06671766 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002619 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fuse Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fuse Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fuse Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

