FY2021 EPS Estimates for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Increased by Truist Securiti

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Bank OZK in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 24th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.23 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.11. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $46.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,616,000 after buying an additional 1,073,784 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 376.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 984,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 777,477 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 185.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 650,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after acquiring an additional 422,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,159,000 after purchasing an additional 315,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 308,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

