FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chemung Financial Co. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chemung Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 27.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of CHMG opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.99 million, a PE ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 364,739 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 1,313.9% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 320,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chemung Financial by 14.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. 35.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter purchased 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.22 per share, for a total transaction of $40,812.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,895 shares of company stock valued at $180,474. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Chemung Financial’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

