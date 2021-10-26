FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Community Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FCCO)

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Community in a report released on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Community’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FCCO. Raymond James upped their price target on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

First Community stock opened at $19.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. First Community has a 1 year low of $13.59 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $148.39 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at about $1,202,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Community by 41.8% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 196,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 57,925 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Community by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 32,503 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in First Community by 430.3% in the second quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 35,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 28,921 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

