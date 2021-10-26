FY2021 EPS Estimates for Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Boosted by Analyst

Isabella Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:ISBA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Isabella Bank in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Isabella Bank’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Isabella Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of ISBA stock opened at $26.65 on Tuesday. Isabella Bank has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $26.74. The stock has a market cap of $211.33 million and a PE ratio of 15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.71.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 6.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.60%.

Isabella Bank Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

