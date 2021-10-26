FY2021 EPS Estimates for LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Lowered by Boenning Scattergood

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) – Boenning Scattergood dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of LCNB in a report released on Friday, October 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for LCNB’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). LCNB had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of LCNB opened at $17.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $19.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. LCNB’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

In other LCNB news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $25,545.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,829.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LCNB by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 819,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,341,000 after purchasing an additional 71,937 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in LCNB by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 139,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LCNB by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 351,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 33,487 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in LCNB by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 339,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 54,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LCNB during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,163,000. 37.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

