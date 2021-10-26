FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Increased by Analyst

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) – Investment analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RCI. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE:RCI opened at $45.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20. Rogers Communications has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.60%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

