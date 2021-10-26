Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Receives $12.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.30.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Galera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Galera Therapeutics from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Galera Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Galera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRTX stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.88. 24,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,348. Galera Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.32.

Galera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Galera Therapeutics Company Profile

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule superoxide dismutase mimetic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiation-induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); and in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; in phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy; and has completed pilot placebo-controlled Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) for patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for hospitalized patients with COVID-19 disease.

