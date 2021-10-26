Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.73

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73, with a volume of 545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.07. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.3713 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Gazit Globe’s previous dividend of $0.37.

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

