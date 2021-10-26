Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Gentex in a report issued on Sunday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the auto parts company will earn $1.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.54.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $34.90 on Tuesday. Gentex has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average is $33.63.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 30.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,007 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 2.9% in the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,671,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,129,000 after purchasing an additional 47,795 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.1% in the third quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 208,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.3% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 20,382 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 9,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $316,106.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

