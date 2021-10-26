Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 62,401 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,389,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,401 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $40,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $16.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $26.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 449.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.74%. The business had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 7,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total transaction of $108,800.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $26,415.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,915 shares in the company, valued at $2,778,654.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,958 shares of company stock worth $778,076. Company insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

