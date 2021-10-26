Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 67,257 Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,448,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,257 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.84% of SunPower worth $42,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 0.4% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 617,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 351.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 479,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 373,051 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunPower by 4.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 464,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SunPower by 129.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 235,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its position in SunPower by 26.3% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 240,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPWR stock opened at $30.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $14.66 and a 52 week high of $57.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $308.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.68 million. On average, analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

