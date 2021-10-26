Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of Gentherm worth $40,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $267,287,000 after buying an additional 32,246 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 67,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 37.8% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,009,000 after buying an additional 335,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter worth about $297,000. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentherm alerts:

In other news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $131,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

THRM stock opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.80 and its 200 day moving average is $76.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $89.41.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.