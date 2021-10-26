Geode Capital Management LLC Has $39.97 Million Stock Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 959,141 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,838 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $39,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FRME. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter worth $26,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the second quarter worth $70,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth $151,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter worth $209,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FRME stock opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.05. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $50.65.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $135.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.17 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRME. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

First Merchants Profile

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

