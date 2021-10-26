Geode Capital Management LLC Has $41.50 Million Stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 503,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of SpringWorks Therapeutics worth $41,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 24.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 57.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after buying an additional 38,657 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 12,270.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,748,000 after buying an additional 116,323 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 24.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SWTX opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 0.66. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.57 and a 1 year high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.28). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $559,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $70,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,058,423 shares of company stock valued at $73,647,610 in the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

