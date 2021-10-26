Geode Capital Management LLC Has $41.99 Million Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 884,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,851 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $41,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12-month low of $24.02 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.83. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection product to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.