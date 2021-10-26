Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 898,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $39,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,143,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,391,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,957,000 after acquiring an additional 265,275 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,011,000 after acquiring an additional 224,729 shares in the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 375,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,881,000 after acquiring an additional 205,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,845,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,702,000 after acquiring an additional 176,583 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPC. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

EPC opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

