German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 34.59%.

German American Bancorp stock opened at $39.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. German American Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.19 and a 52 week high of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in German American Bancorp stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,104 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.