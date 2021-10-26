Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price target on shares of Givaudan and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 target price on shares of Givaudan and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cheuvreux cut shares of Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of GVDNY opened at $94.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 52.36 and a beta of 0.52. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $102.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.96.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

