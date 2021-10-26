Glatfelter (GLT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $244.91 million for the quarter.

Get Glatfelter alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GLT opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. Glatfelter has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $738.22 million, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%.

In related news, SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total value of $111,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glatfelter stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Glatfelter were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.