Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

GL has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

Shares of NYSE:GL traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,899. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.44 and a 200-day moving average of $97.53. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $77.71 and a 12 month high of $108.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8,392.7% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,454,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,502 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Globe Life by 31.4% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,137,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,373,000 after buying an additional 271,964 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Globe Life by 1,690.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 274,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,478,000 after buying an additional 258,713 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter worth $22,598,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 13.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,521,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,879,000 after buying an additional 182,473 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

