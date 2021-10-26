Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 11,524 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,124,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $107,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 765,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,680,527 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $128.99 on Tuesday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.20 and a 12-month high of $130.32. The firm has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -299.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.06 and a 200-day moving average of $99.65.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CDAY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.