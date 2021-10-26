Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 99,814 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 981,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,814 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $100,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,726,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,237,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196,558 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 499.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,830,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $188,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,968 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $74,121,000. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $55,171,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

NYSE:LYB opened at $97.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.17 and a 200 day moving average of $102.61. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $66.72 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.