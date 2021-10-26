Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $105.05 Million Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 536,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,436 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.49% of 10x Genomics worth $105,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXG opened at $168.75 on Tuesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.84 and a 52 week high of $208.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.82 and a 200-day moving average of $174.31.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. 10x Genomics’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXG. Citigroup cut their target price on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $2,152,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.56, for a total value of $797,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 386,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,640,102.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,681 shares of company stock valued at $31,126,802. 11.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

