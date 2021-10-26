Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Trading 6.6% Higher

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) traded up 6.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.12 and last traded at $14.07. 20,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 17,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.20.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Great Bear Resources from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.83.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in Dixie and Regional Red Lake projects. The company was founded on December 6, 2001 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

