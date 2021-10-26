Greenlight Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

Greenlight Capital Inc. lowered its position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,485 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 288,501 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diametric Capital LP increased its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 11,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extraction Oil & Gas alerts:

XOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Extraction Oil & Gas from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ XOG traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $69.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,785. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $68.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extraction Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.