Greenlight Capital Inc. Invests $62.70 Million in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 389,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,697,000. Concentrix makes up about 3.9% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned about 0.75% of Concentrix as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNXC shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Shares of Concentrix stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.88. 643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.79. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $187.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

In related news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total value of $1,771,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total transaction of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,133,220. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

