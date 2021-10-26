Greenlight Capital Inc. Sells 40,000 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Greenlight Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Jack in the Box makes up approximately 1.0% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $15,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JACK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,006 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 32.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,328,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,088,000 after purchasing an additional 329,110 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,158,000 after buying an additional 12,635 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 177.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after buying an additional 382,408 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $60,379,000. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JACK traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.46. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

JACK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

Jack in the Box Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

