Greytown Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,495 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 89.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BABA. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 314.6% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.22.

Shares of BABA traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.98. 84,252 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,241,422. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $138.43 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.11 and a 200 day moving average of $197.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $14.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

