Greytown Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 42.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Alarm.com by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

ALRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alarm.com in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total value of $1,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $107,597.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,959 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,276. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ALRM traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.38. 107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,765. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.61. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

