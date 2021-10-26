Greytown Advisors Inc. Buys 185 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hitchwood Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Facebook by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management LP now owns 305,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,052,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Facebook by 6.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 555,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $193,300,000 after buying an additional 35,891 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 75,416 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,223,000 after acquiring an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,797,555,000. Finally, Odey Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $16,910,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.85, for a total value of $88,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,426,083 shares of company stock worth $867,082,128 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $324.03. 520,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,719,850. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $913.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $356.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.19.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

