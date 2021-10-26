Greytown Advisors Inc. Buys 375 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capri were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Capri by 1,348.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,283 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Capri by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,737 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,362,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Capri by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,363,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,562,000 after acquiring an additional 676,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. lifted their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.76.

Capri stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,188. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.19.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

