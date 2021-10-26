Greytown Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Greytown Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.9% of Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth $74,000.

VIG stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.56. The stock had a trading volume of 11,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,428. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $164.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

