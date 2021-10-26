Greytown Advisors Inc. Sells 199 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Greytown Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Greytown Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VCR traded up $1.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,169. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $227.52 and a fifty-two week high of $335.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.46.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

